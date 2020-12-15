Weather

Freezing rain possible Wednesday morning in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wednesday morning in parts of North Carolina.

A cold blast of air will arrive as rain moves into the area, creating a possibility of freezing rain.

The best chance of freezing rain is north and west of the Triangle. Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Orange, and Person counties could see some winter precipitation.



The rain is expected to arrive around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures around that time will be at or near freezing.

By midday, temperatures will rise to around 40 degrees, melting off any ice and transitioning the precipitation to rain.

Most of the ABC11 viewing area will only see rain Wednesday, but everybody should still prepare for a challenging morning commute--either through rain or freezing rain.

The cold air will be more stubborn in the piedmont and mountains. Areas like Greensboro and Asheville could see some significant ice build up.

