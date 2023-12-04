NCDOT Crews spend the cool fall day checking equipment and preparing for future winter weather.

Winter Weather Preparedness Week begins with push from Gov. Roy Cooper to stay ready

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With winter months bearing down on North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging everybody to plan and prepare now.

Dec. 4-10 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week and while there are no immediate threats for winter weather, forecasters believe there could be snow and/or ice later in the season.

Due to an El Nino pattern, North Carolina is expected to see a wetter-than-normal season. If that precipitation lines up with cold snaps, it could spell trouble for roads and power lines.

The North Carolina State Climate Office expects the highest chance for that sort of storm to be in January and February.

Tips for winterizing your home:

Check your home heating system and get a tune-up

Know the optimal temperatures for your thermostat. 65 degrees during the day and 68 - 72 degrees during the night is recommended.

Change out your furnace filters

Insulate your hot and cold water piping

Check for any holes that need to be caulked

Tips to prepare your car for cold weather

When a snow storm is coming:

Keep alternative heating sources prepared. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them.

Do not use charcoal grills or generators indoors; the fumes can be deadly.

Turn off electrical appliances that were on when the power went off to avoid a power surge when the electricity is restored.

Use flashlights. Do not use candles; they greatly increase the chance of having a fire in your home.

Limit your activities to no more than two rooms and close off unneeded rooms.

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors and cover windows at night to keep cold air out and warm air in.

If you have well water, fill up tubs and buckets with water so if the power goes out you still have water.

Remember to eat and drink regularly. Food provides the body with energy to produce its own heat.

Keep the body replenished with fluids to prevent dehydration.

Wear layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Layering clothes keeps you warmer than a single layer of heavy clothing. Remove layers to avoid overheating, perspiration and subsequent chill.