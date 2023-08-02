Family mourns 14-year-old shot in head while on his own front porch in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a 14-year-old shot and killed on his front porch describes the young man as caring and protective.

Sanford Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. on July 21 at a home on McIver Street.

Wise Johnson, 14, was sitting on his front porch. He was recovering from a recent knee surgery and hoping to get back to walking without assistance in the coming week.

However, he would never get that opportunity.

Crime Stats | ABC11 Neighborhood Safety and Crime Tracker

Instead, a 15-year-old boy fired a single bullet into Johnson's head, killing him.

"He never got a chance to truly live his life to the fullest. He has left his parents, siblings and two nieces behind," his sister Emma Johnson said.

The 15-year-old was quickly caught and taken to a secure juvenile custody facility. He faces criminal charges related to murder and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Further details about if or how the two teens knew each other have not been released.

GoFundMe officials are promoting the fundraiser created by Johnson's sister to help the family cover funeral expenses and life after this tragedy.

