14-year-old dead after being shot in the head; 15-year-old faces murder charge: Sanford PD

The Sanford Police Department confirms a teen is dead from gun violence and another teen is facing charges in the case.

Officers started the investigation after responding to a person shot call around 8:48 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of McIver St, a news release states.

Once on the scene, they found a 14-year-old dead on a couch on the front porch from a gunshot to his head.

During their investigation, detectives obtained a secure custody order on a 15-year-old charging him with murder and possession of a firearm by a minor.

He was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Cumberland County pending his appearance in juvenile court.

The deadly shooting is still under investigation.

