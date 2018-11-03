77-year-old woman dead in three-vehicle crash on Raeford Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 77-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Hoke Loop Road.

Doris E. Bryson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, preliminary investigation reveals the driver of a 2005 Nissan was making a left turn from Raeford Road onto Hoke Loop Road when her car was hit by the driver of a 2003 Ford, which was headed outbound on Raeford Road.

The Ford was then forced into a 2017 Honda.

Bryson was a passenger in the Nissan and died from her injuries.

Police said the driver of the Ford had the right-of-way.

The driver of the Nissan -- 73-year-old Joann M. McRae -- was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and a Safe Movement Violation.

Raeford Road reopened around 7 p.m.
