Woman accused of abducting Greensboro child is bipolar, attorney says

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An attorney's attempt to get a woman accused of abducting a 3-year old girl in Greensboro out of jail did not work.

On Monday, a Guilford County judge refused to lower a $1 million bond for N'denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22.

Her defense attorney said Lancaster suffers from bipolar disorder and is concerned about her mental state.

Lancaster is accused of kidnapping Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment from a playground October 9.

After an Amber Alert was issued, Ahlora was found the next day at a church. She was not physically harmed.

Lancaster's attorney asked the judge for a mental evaluation and said his client is sorry for the trauma she caused the child's family.

Lancaster is scheduled to make another court appearance November 14.
