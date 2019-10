Woman accused of abducting Greensboro child is bipolar, attorney says

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An attorney's attempt to get a woman accused of abducting a 3-year old girl in Greensboro out of jail did not work.On Monday, a Guilford County judge refused to lower a $1 million bond for N'denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22.Her defense attorney said Lancaster suffers from bipolar disorder and is concerned about her mental state.Lancaster is accused of kidnapping Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment from a playground October 9.After an Amber Alert was issued, Ahlora was found the next day at a church. She was not physically harmed.Lancaster's attorney asked the judge for a mental evaluation and said his client is sorry for the trauma she caused the child's family.Lancaster is scheduled to make another court appearance November 14.