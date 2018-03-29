Woman carrying child slashes man's neck on GoDurham bus

Durham police are trying to identify a woman who allegedly slashed a man's neck during a dispute on a GoDurham bus on March 15.

Brian Rainey
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police are trying to identify a woman who allegedly slashed a man's neck during a dispute on a GoDurham bus on March 15 near the intersection of East Main Street and Angier Avenue.

Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. when a female passenger became angry and threw a soda bottle through a windshield, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said she started to argue with the bus driver and a male passenger attempted to intervene.

The female slashed the male passenger's neck with a box cutter, according to the witnesses, and then got off the bus.

According to police, the male passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a black female in her 20s, about 5'4, with a medium build and a medium to light complexion with red hair.

She was wearing a dark top with stripes on the sleeves and brown animal print leggings, according to police.

Police said she was carrying a small child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Junker at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingassaultbusdurham policeDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News