Houston woman charged after allegedly breaking kitten's neck, killing it

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston woman has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say she snapped a kitten's neck and killed it.

Kimberly Anne Burnam, 48, allegedly snapped her kitten's neck on Sept.18, 2017 because she could not afford medical treatment for the animal.

Court documents stated that Burnam brought her kitten to a vet in the area for medical care.

The clinic staff reportedly noticed the kitten's intestines protruding from his anus, and told Burnam that the kitten would need to be euthanized.

Court records say that Burnam "had squeezed the kitten while giving it a bath in order to cause a bowel movement."

The veterinarian said the kitten's small intestine was outside of its body.

When Burnam learned that she could not afford the fees, she allegedly left the clinic with the kitten and shortly after returned with the dead kitten wrapped in a blanket.

Burnam reportedly told officers that she killed the kitten because she could not afford the euthanasia fees and saw no other option.

Authorities are currently searching for Burnam.
