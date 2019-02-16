Woman defends herself, stabs Raleigh home intruder

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A woman who had her home invaded early Saturday morning fought back and stabbed the intruder, officials say.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 3900 block of Virginia Street.

A spokesperson with Raleigh police said that the victim stabbed the "known" intruder after he or she began to assault her.

The suspect was found nearby and taken to WakeMed with a stab wound to the stomach.

No names or other information have been released, as the investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.
