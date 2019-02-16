Woman defends herself, stabs Raleigh home intruder

A woman who had her home invaded early Saturday morning fought back and stabbed the intruder, officials say.It happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 3900 block of Virginia Street.A spokesperson with Raleigh police said that the victim stabbed the "known" intruder after he or she began to assault her.The suspect was found nearby and taken to WakeMed with a stab wound to the stomach.No names or other information have been released, as the investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.