Woman hides in Durham Plato's Closet's stockroom as armed robbers steal cash

Tonight we’re hearing from someone inside this consignment shop when it was robbed at gunpoint last night by two masked men. #abc11 @DurhamPoliceNC pic.twitter.com/LrCB398xmn — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 16, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Customers are back inside a Durham store after it was robbed by two robbers wearing all black and masks on Tuesday.It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Plato's Closet located in Renaissance Village near Southpoint Mall in Durham.A woman who wanted to remain anonymous is a regular at the store and just so happened to be there that night. She said the two robbers came in dressed in all black, hoods on and one had a bandana around his face."They both had guns and they were telling us, 'Give us the money, give us the money,'" she said.She and several others were able to lock themselves in the back stock room. She said one of the robbers went into the back and attempted to open a safe until one of the men in the back contacted police."It was extremely terrifying, we were all worried we were going to hear gunshots, we were worried for our friend who was still upfront, we were worried they may have shot through the door."Nobody was hurt during the robbery.Investigators are now trying to identify and locate the robbers.