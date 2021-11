FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a cargo van in Fayetteville.The crash happening around 7-30 p.m. Friday on Gillespie Street right in front of the Coliseum Inn.An ABC11 breaking news crew said first responders found the woman lying in the middle of the road with serious injuries.Authorities shut down all northbound lanes of Gillespie Street.The woman was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately known.The Highway Patrol is investigating.