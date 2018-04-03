Woman in serious condition after neighbors say she was attacked by dog in Durham

A woman is in serious condition after being attacked by a dog.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham woman is fighting for her life after being attacked by a dog over the weekend.

It happened at a home on Bernice Street around 3:41 a.m. on Sunday.

The dog was shot by a neighbor who witnessed the attack.

The woman is still listed in serious condition.

Authorities are investigating whether or not the woman was trespassing at the time of the attack.

A neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said the woman's screams woke her up and that her partner had to shoot the dog in order to get aid to the woman.

The owner of the dog, Angelo James, said he wasn't home when all of it happened and he has a "Beware of dogs" sign up. He says his dogs are there for security.

The dog that was shot was his two-year-old pit bull, Labrador mix named Cupcake, who he says is not usually aggressive.

The neighbor who spoke to ABC11 said the scene was gruesome.

"He said it was the most grizzly thing that he's ever seen... It was just horrific."

"I just wish that it was something that could've been done on her end that would've prevented all of this," said the dog's owner. "Her getting ate or my dog getting shot."
