DURHAM POLICE

Woman injured after crashing car into Durham overpass bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman injured after crashing car into Durham overpass bridge (WTVD)

DURAHM (WTVD) --
A woman is in the hospital after Durham police said she crashed her car into a bridge support beam (pier) Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Roxboro Road at I-85.

Officers said the woman was driving southbound on Roxboro when she plowed into one of the overpass' piers.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

She was transported to Duke University Hospital; her condition is unknown at this time.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash and if weather and speed were factors.

RELATED: Low visibility, wet roads slow morning commute
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashdurham policebridgeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM POLICE
Man arrested following crash involving Durham school bus
'Shoot me:' Report details moments before fatal officer-involved shooting in Durham
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Durham man on grandmother's porch
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Durham police K9s get protective vests
More durham police
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News