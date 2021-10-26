Woman killed when stolen tractor trailer crashes into Texas house

semi crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A woman in her 50s is dead after authorities say someone stole an 18-wheeler that crashed into a mobile home in northwest Harris County in Texas.

According to officials, it all started when they received a call for an auto-theft at about 10:40 p.m. Monday after a tractor trailer was stolen from a local trucking company about 10 miles from the crash scene.

The 18-wheeler was equipped with a GPS tracking system, allowing Houston Police Department units to find it.

When police arrived, the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Erick Black, was still inside the 18-wheeler and led officers on a brief chase.

Black jumped out of the moving truck before it crashed into the house, police said. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Officers at the scene said four people were inside the home at the time of the crash.

One woman inside the home was listed as missing, but officials later confirmed she died.



One man was trapped underneath the 18-wheeler when officers arrived.


Firefighters worked quickly to fix poles around the home to keep them from falling while they saved the trapped man. He was transported to the hospital with severe injuries, but is expected to survive.
Two other men inside the home were not injured.

According to police, Black has a long criminal history and was out on parole for evading with a motor vehicle at the time of the tractor trailer theft.

Black is facing murder and reckless aggravated assault charges, both of which are felonies that together carry a minimum of 25 years in prison to a maximum of life.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said they plan to ask a judge to put the suspect on a no bond.

