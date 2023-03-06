Durham man arrested in woman's January shooting death near Duke Park

A woman was shot and killed near Duke Park.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have arrested a man in a January shooting death near Duke Park.

Shawn Leroy Butler, 25, of Durham, has been charged in the death of Shakida Rivers, 41.

The deadly shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 27 in the 100 block of West Knox. Officers found Rivers with a gunshot injury. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Butler has been charged with murder and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Butler has been in custody at the Durham County Jail since Feb. 6 on a federal detainer for charges stemming from a weapons violation.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.