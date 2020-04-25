43-year-old woman killed in late-night Fayetteville double shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman was killed in a late-night double shooting, police said.It happened just before midnight along the 6400 block of Applecross Avenue.When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.They were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Beth Etzwiler, 43, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim was released.Fayetteville detectives are investigating the shooting and request anyone with information contact them.The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.