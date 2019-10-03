Woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by impaired driver in Raleigh

RALEIGH -- A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit crossing a road just south of downtown Raleigh.

The accident happened Wednesday around 11 p.m. at the intersection of south Wilmington Street and Tryon Road. Police arrested the driver, 24-year-old Tyler Dean, and charged him with driving while impaired.

The State department of corrections website shows Dean as being charged with a prior DWI in 2012. ABC11 is working to get more information on the woman's condition.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New tool to prevent domestic violence homicides rolls out in NC
Warrants: Teacher saw signs of abuse before boy found dead in home
Fayetteville residents fear losing homes as Civil War museum develops
NC State professor suspended for calling women 'useless' in lecture
Middle Creek football players sickened by contaminated water
Raleigh political candidates condemn flier depicting duct-taped woman
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
Show More
Study: Mixing bleach and citrus cleaner could be toxic
2nd petition calls for changes to 'dangerous' intersection at Cary school
'Snapped on her:' Cary double murder suspect's emotional testimony
2nd woman, a then-Durham teen, accuses ex-NAACP leader of sexual misconduct
96-degree temp shatters Oct. 2 record at RDU
More TOP STORIES News