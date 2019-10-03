Woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by impaired driver in Raleigh

RALEIGH -- A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit crossing a road just south of downtown Raleigh.The accident happened Wednesday around 11 p.m. at the intersection of south Wilmington Street and Tryon Road. Police arrested the driver, 24-year-old Tyler Dean, and charged him with driving while impaired.The State department of corrections website shows Dean as being charged with a prior DWI in 2012. ABC11 is working to get more information on the woman's condition.