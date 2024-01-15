WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman shot in Fayetteville, suspect on the loose

WTVD logo
Monday, January 15, 2024 1:40PM
Woman shot in Fayetteville, suspect on the run
The 55-year-old woman who had been shot was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment.
WTVD

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot in Fayetteville and police are working to find who is responsible.

Just before 11 p.m., officers on patrol heard gun shots near Highway 24 and North Eastern Boulevard.

Witnesses say they saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

SEE ALSO: Police investigating shooting outside nursing home in Wilson

Police found a 55-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are searching to a known acquaintance of the woman that is the suspect in the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW