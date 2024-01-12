Woman seriously injured in Wake County stabbing, man arrested

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

At 10:33 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of St. Johns Church Road and Hopkins Chapel Road, near Zebulon.

When they arrived, they found a woman with an apparent stab wound and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies later arrested and charged 42-year-old Joshua Ian Richards with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Investigators say the woman and Richards knew each other.