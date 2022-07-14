Of 100 storefronts, more than fifty percent female owned in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Women in business are making history in downtown Raleigh. After many companies shut down in the pandemic, entrepreneurs are bringing back the now open signs with women at the helm downtown.
For the first time, The Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) listed nearly 100 storefront businesses with fifty percent or more female ownership. The uptick has been intentional with the DRA investing in female or minority-owned grants and incubator retail Pop-Up Shops on Martin Street allowing startups to move into a storefront business downtown.
"It is prime real estate and this was an absolute dream to have a space in downtown Raleigh," explained Kimberly Thigpen, owner of The Bath Place, selling natural soaps and body care.
Thigpen is two months into a six-month pop-up space on Martin Street and shares the space with TresLife, a natural hair and skin care company.
"Programs like the Pop-Up on Martin Street made it affordable, accessible. So, it's a great entryway into being able to get started, to get your feet wet to get to know the local community to see how you fit into the dynamic. It's a dream come true," Thigpen added.
The DRA is accepting applications for the Pop-Up Shops on Martin Street for the next business to move in. The deadline is August 12. Click here to apply.
