Woman dies, another expected to survive after both shot, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:29 p.m. in the 3400 block of Rose Hill Road. According to a news release from the department, officers who were dispatched to the location found two women who had been shot.

Both were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. One of the women died at the hospital and the other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police haven't released any other details at this time about the shooting or the victims.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.

FPD is still investigating an overnight shooting that injured a 6-month-old baby and a man.