2 women stole $21,000 worth of underwear from Victoria's Secret in 2 minutes, police say

Police in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania are searching for two women accused of stealing $21,000 worth of women's underwear from Victoria's Secret.

It happened on April 7 at the Victoria's Secret at Capital City Mall.

Investigator said between 3:03 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. two women worked together to fill their bags with underwear, worth roughly $21,000.

"The suspects took all the panties on the front display and all the ones in the drawers below the display while the employees were busy with other customers," said police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (717) 975-7575.
