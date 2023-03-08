ABC11 is proud to present Women's Empowerment 2023 with Radio One Raleigh.

Women's Empowerment is Friday, March 10, at the PNC Arena. Expect a day of inspiration filled with seminars, shopping, speakers, and music.

This year's event features Fantasia Barrino-Taylor as the keynote speaker, along with a candid panel discussion with Erica Campbell and Ledisi.

Women's Empowerment 2023 concludes with the Soul II Soul Concert Tour featuring KEM, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild.

Doors open at 4pm. The event begins at 4:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now.

Main Stage Schedule

4 pm -- Doors Open

4:30 pm -- Panel Discussion and Keynote

6:15 pm -- Erica Campbell performs

6:45 pm -- DJ

7:30 pm -- Intermission

8:00 pm -- Soul II Soul concert begins