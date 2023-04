The 9th annual Women's Health Awareness Conference is happening next weekend.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 9th annual Women's Health Awareness Conference is happening next weekend.

The event is Saturday, April 15 at North Carolina Central University in the Mary Townes Science Building.

Free health screenings will be offered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The conference is free and open to all women.

More information here.