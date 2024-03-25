Future of medication abortion in the spotlight again ahead of SCOTUS case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week, the Supreme Court will take up a case that could have major impacts on women's reproductive healthcare. Mifepristone, one of the two pills used in the most common type of abortion in the country, is once again in the spotlight as the nation's highest court hears arguments on the drug's safety.

Doctors say restricting access to Mifepristone would strike another huge blow to abortion access in the US.

"We are going to see all kinds of terrible unintended consequences," said Dr. Amy Bryant, an OB/GYN in the Triangle, should the Supreme Court rule against the drug.

Dr. Bryant says despite safety concerns from anti-abortion rights advocates -- Mifepristone is safe to use.

"We've been using this for over 20 years now," said Dr. Bryant. "And it's clear that this has an extremely, exceptionally safe record."

It's a topic that has major implications in a major election year, too. Local and national political candidates have seized on the controversial issue since the fall of Roe v. Wade with SCOTUS' Dobbs decision in 2022.

"We've seen even in red states when abortion was on the ballot, a lot of people came out and really exceeded expectations in terms of turnout," said David McLennan, a political science professor at Raleigh's Meredith College.

McLennan said it could be an even bigger talking point in North Carolina's gubernatorial race, where GOP candidate Mark Robinson has advocated for a total abortion ban.

"The Republican gubernatorial candidate's much more to the right than former President Trump is on abortion," said McLennan. "So I know that Josh Stein is going to use that against Mark Robinson because he's said he would like to ban all abortions."

Importantly, Tuesday's Supreme Court case centers around how federal law impacts the FDA approval process, not a person's fundamental right to abortion, like in the Dobbs decision.

A final decision from the Supreme Court on Mifepristone could come as early as May or June.