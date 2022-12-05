Cary hosts UNC, UCLA for women's soccer national championship game

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- You don't have to travel halfway around the world to see high quality soccer. Monday night, the NCAA Division I women's soccer championship is happening in Cary.

The title game pits UNC against UCLA. Historically, the matchup looks like David versus Goliath, with UNC owning 21 national titles and UCLA only having one.

But in reality, the matchup is one between two of the most talented teams of the year. In fact, earlier this year UCLA came to North Carolina and knocked off then-No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Duke in consecutive matches.

North Carolina (20-4-1), making its 31st College Cup appearance, is searching for its first title since 2012 when they were also a No. 2 seed. The Tar Heels have won 21 of the previous 40 national championships.

The Bruins (21-2-1) are in the College Cup for the 12th time, winning the title in 2013. Alabama (23-3-1) was making its first semifinal appearance. The Crimson Tide led the nation in wins, total points, goals and assists this season.

The match kicks off at 6 p.m. from WakeMed Soccer Park. You can watch it from home on ESPNU or ESPN+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11 and ESPN. The Associated Press contributed to this article.