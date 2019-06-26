Worker dies from electrocution at Raleigh elementary school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A worker injured at a Wake County elementary school has died after apparent;y being electrocuted.
Chopper 11 HD was over Lead Mine Elementary in north Raleigh earlier Wednesday afternoon when first responders rushed to the scene.
The victim worked for Unique Environmental Energy Services, a heating and air conditioning company based in Gloucester, Virginia.
It appeared he was working on the air-conditioning unit when he was apparently electrocuted.
An investigation is underway.
Raleigh Police said this is a death investigation and have not confirmed whether the man was the victim of an electrical accident.
The victim's name has not been released.
Lead Mine is on a traditional school calendar so students are out for the summer.
