Worker dies from electrocution at Raleigh elementary school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A worker injured at a Wake County elementary school has died after apparent;y being electrocuted.Chopper 11 HD was over Lead Mine Elementary in north Raleigh earlier Wednesday afternoon when first responders rushed to the scene.The victim worked for Unique Environmental Energy Services, a heating and air conditioning company based in Gloucester, Virginia.It appeared he was working on the air-conditioning unit when he was apparently electrocuted.An investigation is underway.Raleigh Police said this is a death investigation and have not confirmed whether the man was the victim of an electrical accident.The victim's name has not been released.Lead Mine is on a traditional school calendar so students are out for the summer.