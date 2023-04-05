Hollywood writers union asks members to authorize strike amid contract talks with studios

The Writers Guild of America is asking members to authorize a strike as it continues talks with the Hollywood producers alliance.

LOS ANGELES -- Talks are resuming between the Hollywood writers union and the studios, with the threat of a strike looming that could damage the Southern California economy.

Leaders of the Writers Guild of America are asking members to vote next week to authorize a strike after the current contract expires May 1.

The last WGA strike lasted 100 days in 2007-08 and cost the SoCal economy an estimated $2 billion to $3 billion as film and television production shut down.

The writers are seeking improvements in working conditions and pay increases, particularly for residuals and streaming content.

A vote in favor of strike authorization would not automatically trigger a walkout but would give WGA leadership the power to call one should negotiations fail.

"The studios need to respond to the crisis writers face," the guild wrote on Twitter. "WGA members must demonstrate our willingness to fight for the contract writers need and deserve by supporting a strike authorization vote."

"Over the past decade, the companies embraced business practices that slashed our compensation and undermined our working conditions. We are asking to restore writer pay & conditions to reflect our value to this industry. The survival of our profession is at stake."

The studios are represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which has not commented.