Marvel Animation's 'X-Men 97' to stream on Disney+ in March

Marvel Animation's all-new series "X-Men 97," which features 10 episodes, begins streaming on Disney+ on March 10. Here's the newly released trailer.

A trailer and teaser poster have been released for Marvel Animation's "X-Men 97." The all-new series, which features 10 episodes, begins streaming on Disney+ March 20.

"X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

This undated image shows a promotion for Marvel Animation's new series "X-Men 97" on Disney+. Marvel Animation

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.

Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

