Garner yoga studio offers community to cancer survivors through online classes

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lauren Norman found a community through the Thrive classes at Yogi Oasis.
The classes are offered for free to those who have survived cancer, have been impacted by cancer, and to veterans.
At 37, Lauren was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy. She says the Thrive classes have been instrumental in her recovery. "Helping me get through things like range of motion and getting to feel like myself again," she said.
The classes offered a sense of community, but the community limited because of COVID-19.
"I haven't left my house in quite a week," Lauren confessed over a Facetime interview.
The yoga studio has been in business since early last year. The Garner space is an open space with peaceful lighting and an inviting atmosphere.
The doors right now are closed to yogis, per a statewide shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Closed doors mean brick and mortar have had to transition how they reach their customers. Owner Kristen Lacey has opted to offer classes through Zoom.
The entrepreneur has a personal connection to cancer - her mom is a cancer survivor.
"When I was opening my own business, I just thought, 'well, how can I contribute to the community? How can I give back with what I already know?'"
Yogi Oasis partners with the non profit You Call This Yoga for the free classes.
For Lauren, her screen, for now, a gateway to her community of which she had grown so accustomed to. "It really is a great sort of rehabilitation and way to meditate and focus and feel like yourself again.
To learn more about Thrive classes or if you are interested in taking a class outside of Thrive, Yogi Oasis is offering virtual memberships, contact Yogi Oasis.
