Society

Garner yoga studio offers community to cancer survivors through online classes

By
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lauren Norman found a community through the Thrive classes at Yogi Oasis.

The classes are offered for free to those who have survived cancer, have been impacted by cancer, and to veterans.

At 37, Lauren was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy. She says the Thrive classes have been instrumental in her recovery. "Helping me get through things like range of motion and getting to feel like myself again," she said.

The classes offered a sense of community, but the community limited because of COVID-19.

"I haven't left my house in quite a week," Lauren confessed over a Facetime interview.

Step inside Yogi Oasis.

The yoga studio has been in business since early last year. The Garner space is an open space with peaceful lighting and an inviting atmosphere.

The doors right now are closed to yogis, per a statewide shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Closed doors mean brick and mortar have had to transition how they reach their customers. Owner Kristen Lacey has opted to offer classes through Zoom.

The entrepreneur has a personal connection to cancer - her mom is a cancer survivor.

"When I was opening my own business, I just thought, 'well, how can I contribute to the community? How can I give back with what I already know?'"

Yogi Oasis partners with the non profit You Call This Yoga for the free classes.

For Lauren, her screen, for now, a gateway to her community of which she had grown so accustomed to. "It really is a great sort of rehabilitation and way to meditate and focus and feel like yourself again.

To learn more about Thrive classes or if you are interested in taking a class outside of Thrive, Yogi Oasis is offering virtual memberships, contact Yogi Oasis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygarnerhealthfitnessbreast canceryogacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News