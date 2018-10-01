Youth motivational speaker accused of raping teen

A 51-yr-old Holly Springs motivational youth speaker is facing rape & sex offense charges in two seperate cases. Police say one victim is 15, the other 13. He is being held in jail on $3 million bond. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/vc7tx5TT0D — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) October 1, 2018

A 51-year-old Holly Springs youth motivational speaker is facing rape and sex offense charges in two separate cases.Winslow Thornton is being held behind bars.Police say he raped a 15-year-old child. The crimes took place between July and September of 2018, according to Thornton's arrest warrant.He is also accused of engaging in a sex offense with a 13-year-old child. Police say those incidents also happened this year.Thornton is at the Wake County Detention Center and his bond is set at $3 million.