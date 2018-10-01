RAPE

Youth motivational speaker accused of raping teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Holly Springs man facing sex offense charges

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 51-year-old Holly Springs youth motivational speaker is facing rape and sex offense charges in two separate cases.

Winslow Thornton is being held behind bars.

Police say he raped a 15-year-old child. The crimes took place between July and September of 2018, according to Thornton's arrest warrant.

He is also accused of engaging in a sex offense with a 13-year-old child. Police say those incidents also happened this year.

Thornton is at the Wake County Detention Center and his bond is set at $3 million.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesexual assaultchild abuseteenagerwake county newsHolly SpringsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RAPE
Boxer Victor Ortiz, who appeared on 'DWTS,' charged with rape
'Serial rapist:' Bill Cosby's star on Walk of Fame vandalized
Raleigh police arrest suspect in 2016 rape of pregnant woman
Fort Bragg summit tackles military's spiking sexual assault problem
More rape
Top Stories
Body found in Gastonia park officially ID'd as Maddox Ritch
Republican National Convention set for August 2020 in Charlotte
NCCU students protest killing of fellow student
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Mother charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
High school football player dies after suffering an injury
7 injured in crash involving pedestrians in downtown Raleigh
Man shot in stomach in parking lot of Fayetteville bar
Show More
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Donations pour in for family who lost all in Florence floodwaters
Grandfather spends retirement rocking sick babies in intensive care
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Cardi B to surrender to cops in alleged assault at strip club
More News