Lawmakers look to strengthen exotic pet regulations in light of zebra cobra escape

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In light of the recent escape of a pet zebra cobra, state and local lawmakers are considering new regulations on exotic animals.

North Carolina Senators Jay Chaudhuri (District 15) and Wiley Nickel (District 16) will join Raleigh City Council Member David Knight to talk about ways to ban and/or more closely regulate the possession of dangerous animals.

The discussion will take place July 22 at 5 p.m. on Zoom and focus specifically on non-native venomous snakes and big cats.

The town hall discussion comes on the heels of the zebra cobra escape from a Raleigh home, but the lawmakers say that's just the most recent example of the state's lax exotic animal regulations putting people in danger.

Zoology experts and leaders with the humane society will also be part of the town hall.

If you'd like to participate, please register here.
