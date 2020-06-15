Authorities searching for at least 3 men after shots fired at Wake County deputies in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for at least three men accused of shooting at Wake County deputies in Zebulon on Sunday night.Shortly before 7:30 p.m., responded to the report of shots fired in the Plantation Glen subdivision. Wake County Public Information Officer Eric Curry tells ABC11 that the three men, armed with assault weapons, were firing at officers from the wood line area of the subdivision.Curry said the deputies ordered the three men to disengage from firing, but they refused and continued firing before fleeing the scene."Our deputies then, immediately, surrounded these subjects. But because of where they were located, they could not really, safely, fire back because of where they were located in this neighborhood and for the safety of the residents," Curry said.Officials believe that the men are familiar with the area so they requested the aid of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, K9 units, Zebulon Fire Department, as well as many other agencies.Authorities were able to locate shell casings."We were just fortunate that no law enforcement and or citizens, homeowners were injured during this ordeal," Curry said.No deputies or citizens were injured in the shooting.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or contact the Wake County Sheriff's Department directly at (919) 291-2095.