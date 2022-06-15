Zebulon teacher arrested, charged with sex crimes with student

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A longtime Zebulon teacher is under arrest after an investigation into a complaint, Zebulon Police said Wednesday.Miguel Bonano, 64, of Raleigh, is charged with indecent liberties with a student and indecent liberties with a child. He is being held in the Wake County Jail under a $25,000 bond.Officers began investigating after a student came forward on May 25 with a complaint about Bonano, a teacher at East Wake Academy.Bonano has been a teacher at East Wake Academy since 2003. Police ask that any current or former students who believe they may have information pertinent to this case contact Detective Marcella Abate at (919) 823-1825.Police said East Wake Academy cooperated fully with the investigation.Bonano, a middle-school teacher is no longer employed by the school, Stephen Gay, superintendent of East Wake Academy told ABC11."The school has and will continue cooperating with law enforcement on the continuing investigation," Gay said in an email. "This is a personnel matter, and we cannot comment further at this time."