Technology

Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US

Zoom, the video conferencing app that's become essential for many during the pandemic, is down in some parts of the world, including parts of the United States.

According to Downdetector, which tracks internet outages, the problem seems to be mainly on the East Coast, but also in areas near Chicago and parts of Texas.

The outage was also impacting areas in the United Kingdom, according to the outage map.



"We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue," the company said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marco weakens into tropical storm as Laura strengthens
NC voters request 10 times more absentee ballots than 2016
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
LATEST: Duke won't allow fans at football games
Woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
Protesters arrested ahead of RNC in Charlotte
Homes of evacuees looted during California wildfires
Show More
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Foul play 'highly suspected' in case of missing 2-year-old
67-year-old woman found safe in Dunn
Peaches recalled due to Salmonella
Don Jr. says NC voters should trust Trump in second term
More TOP STORIES News