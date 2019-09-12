$5,000 reward offered for info in Orange County woman's death

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with Anne Kirkpatrick's death.

Kirkpatrick was found dead in the front yard of her home on Brown Road Sunday afternoon by an off-duty deputy.

The Sheriff's Office says Kirkpatrick, 46, of Concord was violently assaulted. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

"We have been working this case since Sunday. The kind of work involved in a case like this is complicated, but we will get there," Sheriff Blackwood said in a press release. "That said, someone knows something that will help us get there more quickly. Anne Kirkpatrick deserves justice. We want to provide that for her, for her family, and for this community as soon as possible."

Deputies seized several animals from the property, including dogs, rabbits and birds.

If you know any information, please call investigator Zach Baldwin at (919) 245-2939.
