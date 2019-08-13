1 arrested after Raleigh Capital Bank robbery

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police arrested the person suspected of robbing a Capital Bank Tuesday afternoon.Authorities said it happened just after noon when officers were dispatched to the Capital Bank located 3100 Edwards Mill Road.According to police, a person entered the bank and gave the teller a note. The teller complied and the suspect fled.There were no customers inside at the time of the robbery, officials said.A person was taken into custody in the 3000 block of Yonkers Road shortly after.The investigation is ongoing.