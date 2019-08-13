bank robbery

1 arrested after Raleigh Capital Bank robbery

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police arrested the person suspected of robbing a Capital Bank Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened just after noon when officers were dispatched to the Capital Bank located 3100 Edwards Mill Road.

According to police, a person entered the bank and gave the teller a note. The teller complied and the suspect fled.

There were no customers inside at the time of the robbery, officials said.

A person was taken into custody in the 3000 block of Yonkers Road shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing.
