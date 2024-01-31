Photos released as Raleigh police search for bank robber

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened Wednesday morning at South State Bank on Neuse Road.

It happened at about 9 a.m.

A man wearing a black mask, black gloves and a black backpack walked into the bank and demanded money. The bank teller thought he had a weapon but never saw one.

The teller did not have access to any money, so the man ran off empty-handed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that could assist in the investigation to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.