1 charged after man shot, killed in Sampson County

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sampson County man is behind bars after he allegedly shot a 48-year-old man dead Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to a gunshot on the 400 block of Seven Mile Church Road in Newton Grove just after 11 p.m.

On arrival, authorities found Marice Kornegay, 48, dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials said Kornegay had gotten into a fight with 28-year-old Shelton Morrison who was later charged with murder and issued no bond in connection to the homicide.
