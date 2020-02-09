1 found dead after Sampson County mobile home fire

SALEMBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was found dead after a mobile home caught fire in Sampson County late Saturday night, according to deputies from the Sampson County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters went to the home on College Street in Salemburg around 10 p.m. and found the person inside the home.

The victim's name has not been released at this time. Firefighters have not said what may have started the fire.
