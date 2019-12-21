car crash

1 killed, 2 injured when car crashes into tree in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A passenger was killed and two others were injured when a car struck a tree on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville late Friday night.

It happened just before midnight on Cliffdale Road near Offing Drive.

Fayetteville police said a car went off the road and hit a tree.

A passenger was declared dead at the scene and the driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person inside the car was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecar crashfatal crashfayetteville news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
VIDEO: Truck going 100 MPH crashes into airport terminal
Woman killed when pickup truck slams into New Jersey home
1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Hope Mills
3 arrested in Chapel Hill heroin bust
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Forecast: Cool and dry Saturday, temps warm up for Christmas
Lee County vet who crafts toys for children surprised by donations
Man shot in the leg in Raleigh, police investigating
Cary police cracks down on store clerks selling alcohol to minors
Catalytic converters yanked from cars in Chapel Hill
2 face rape charges after woman found running on Orange County road
Driver hits, knocks over cart carrying child in Zebulon parking lot
Show More
Babies given antibiotics have higher risk of allergies, study says
2 dead, 2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting
Bragg soldier makes history, surprised with new home the same day
NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson dies at 88
Drop $20 into a red kettle in Wake County and it'll be matched with $100
More TOP STORIES News