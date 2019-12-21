1 killed, 2 injured when car crashes into tree in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A passenger was killed and two others were injured when a car struck a tree on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville late Friday night.It happened just before midnight on Cliffdale Road near Offing Drive.Fayetteville police said a car went off the road and hit a tree.A passenger was declared dead at the scene and the driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A fourth person inside the car was not injured.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.