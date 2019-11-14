1 killed in armed robbery at Johnston County gas station, sheriff says

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting and armed robbery that happened at a gas station Thursday morning.The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a Scotchman gas station near the intersection of NC Highway 210 and Interstate 40.Three people were inside the store when two robbers walked inside. The robbers ended up opening fire, killing one person. Investigators said the victim was not an employee.Authorities are reviewing surveillance video. The station will be closed until the investigation is over.Several armed robberies also with two male suspects have been reported in the area lately. Garner Police Department confirmed it is sharing information and comparing notes with Johnston County Sheriff's Office and Raleigh Police Department to see if any of the recent robberies are related.