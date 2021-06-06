teen shot

19-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting at Rocky Mount graduation party, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old man has died after a Saturday night shooting in Rocky Mount.

Police said the shooting happened at a graduation party in the 1800 block of Windsor Drive around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old had been shot in the face but fled to the McDonalds on E. Raleigh Boulevard.

Both were taken to UNC Nash Healthcare.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 17-year-old is now at Vidant Healthcare and his condition is unknown at this time.

There is no word on who the gunman is.

"I have a son that's 18. This young man was 19 that passed. This other gentleman was 17-this is our youth. This is our next generation. These are members of society that could benefit society. That's why it hurts," said neighbor Charles Hinton. "You know you're wrong. Man up and turn yourself in."

Anyone with information can contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Overnight Saturday, an 18-year-old was killed when a graduation party at a Sanford hotel ended in violence.

More TOP STORIES News