100-year-old Central California woman celebrates 25th birthday on Leap Day

VISALIA, Calif. -- It's a special day at Park Visalia Assisted Living & Memory Care. One of the residents, Helen Davidson, turns 100 on a day that only comes once every four years... making this only her 25th birthday.

"Good to see you. Happy birthday," said family.

Davidson says her faith and family have helped her live a full life, but it takes more than that.

"Just always being decent. Being a good person," said Davidson.

And being a good person is something Davidson's daughter, Davelen Foster, noticed about her mother.

"She's just always been a well-liked person. She's fun. She likes to joke around with people, too," said Foster.

She adds, her mother was always active and has maintained physical activity, even as she reached 100 years of age.

Foster said her mother lives life to the fullest.

Davidson grew up on a farm in Kansas before moving to Los Angeles. In the city of angels, she met her husband, Dave.

This is the two on their wedding day. The couple then moved north to Orosi in 1951, where they raised their four kids.

But Davidson wanted more-- an education.

"She went to Fresno State. We saw our mother graduate from Fresno State. And she was a teacher. And so she taught at El Monte School in Oroisi," said Foster.

Foster said the family plans to celebrate this significant leap -- all weekend.

Something Davidson is grateful for.

"I'm just glad that I have such a nice family. That my family is going to be here today to help me celebrate," said Davidson.