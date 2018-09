An 11-year-old bicyclist was struck by a car Saturday night in Raleigh near Rock Quarry Road.It happened on Rock Quarry Road near Dutchman Road just before 8 p.m.An SUV was traveling east on Rock Quarry Road when it struck the bicycle, causing the biker to hit the hood and windshield, authorities said.Rock Quarry Road was closed for several hours.The child was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.