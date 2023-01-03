Raleigh Police ID victim fatally shot late New Year's Eve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Monday that a death investigation continues after a man was shot and killed shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Police said the victim, identified as Kenneth Earl Cox, 39, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries,

On Dec. 31, officers responded just before 11:20 p.m. to a shooting in the 300 block of Demille Place where they found Cox with a gunshot wound.

A man was taken into custody that evening but Monday, RPD said that upon consultation with the Wake County District Attorney's office, no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, police said and additional information will be released "at the appropriate time."