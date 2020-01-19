14-year-old boy seriously injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a 14-year-old was seriously injured in an overnight shooting.Officials said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Briar Rose Lane.The boy was found shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition.Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Cleary at (919) 560-4582 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.