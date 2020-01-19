shooting

14-year-old boy seriously injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a 14-year-old was seriously injured in an overnight shooting.

Officials said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Briar Rose Lane.

The boy was found shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Cleary at (919) 560-4582 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
