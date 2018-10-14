2 arrested after dragging, firing at officer during Wendell police chase

Two men have been arrested after dragging and firing at an officer during a police chase in Wendell.It happened around noon Friday on Holly Pointe Drive.Police said an officer was searching a vehicle and found drugs when one suspect hit the gas driving away, dragging the officer a short distance.Shots were fired at the officer from the suspect vehicle, authorities said.Officers did not return fire.The pursuing officer lost sight of the vehicle but later on Friday, the Wake County Sheriff's Office located both suspects.Michael Lee Kent, 29, of Bailey has been charged with felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of cocaine, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, misdemeanor larceny, possession with intent to sell of deliver cocaine, possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.Kent is being held under a $90,000 secured bond.Cedrick Tyler Armstrong, 33, of Wendell, has been charged with 2 counts possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of cocaine, assault with a deadly weapon, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.Armstrong is being held under a $175,000 secured bond.Both are being held at the Wake County Detention Center."This was a very dangerous situation for officers and citizens alike. We are thankful that our officers were not seriously injured and the subjects were arrested without incident. Special thanks go to all the law enforcement agencies that assisted us with this situation," said Chief Carter.