2 found dead in Johnston County home, sheriff says

#BREAKING: Active death investigation underway in Angier. Johnston County sheriff confirms 2 people found dead inside home. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ZksHPD4zow — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) September 25, 2018

Johnston County major crimes detectives have secured Angier crime scene, now awaiting search warrant to re-enter home to investigate how the two people died. pic.twitter.com/LrSvQU7UcW — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) September 25, 2018

Two people were found dead in a Johnston County home Monday afternoon, the sheriff confirmed.The incident happened at a house on Clayton Road in Angier.The sheriff did not provide a cause of death.ABC11 is on scene.