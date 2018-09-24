2 found dead in Johnston County home, sheriff says

EMBED </>More Videos

2 found dead in Johnston County home, sheriff says

ANGIER, N.C. --
Two people were found dead in a Johnston County home Monday afternoon, the sheriff confirmed.

The incident happened at a house on Clayton Road in Angier.


The sheriff did not provide a cause of death.


ABC11 is on scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationAngier
Top Stories
Wake County school board member dies after brief illness
I-Team: 185,000 insurance claims filed after Florence - with many more to come
Businesses in Kinston begin cleaning up after Hurricane Florence
Moore County teen dies after collapsing at Charlotte cross country meet
Durham police investigate shooting death of NCCU student
Carolina Panthers pack boxes for Hurricane Florence victims
Western NC woman survives bear attack
Governor Cooper says I-40 has reopened throughout NC after Florence flooding
Show More
Many Lumberton residents still waiting on floodwaters to recede
Gastonia 6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father
What you need to know to apply for assistance from FEMA
Raleigh Police say 'Peeping Tom' suspected of trying to break into homes
List of items the food bank still needs for Hurricane Florence victims
More News