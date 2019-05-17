sexual assault

2 California girls fight off naked man after waking up to him molesting them in bedroom

FRESNO, Calif. -- A 26-year old man is under arrest, accused of sneaking into a Clovis, California, home and molesting two girls.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said Timothy Picard, who was naked, forced open a window and entered the home.

Officers said a 10-year-old and her friend were having a sleepover in the home and woke up to Picard inappropriately touching them.

That's when they fought him off and he left back out the window.

They quickly told the adults in the home.

After days of speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, police along the California Highway Patrol arrested Picard on Wednesday.

Police said he was on probation and arrested in 2017 for stalking.

"This type of case is so rare to see happen, but it's just amazing to think there's people we have to worry about breaking into homes and assaulting 10-year-old girls," said Clovis Police chief Matt Basgall.

They aren't sure if he was under the influence at the time because he was arrested a few days after the incident.

Picard faces charges of lewd acts with a minor under 14 and violating his probation.
